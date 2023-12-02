Military intelligence: Resistance blow up Russian refueling station in Melitopol

Ukrainian resistance forces blew up a gas station used by Russian occupation forces to refuel military equipment in Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 1, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Dec. 2.

The explosion damaged military equipment and killed several Russian military personnel, the HUR said.

The attack was reportedly carried out at around midday at a gas station on a main road leading into the city.

Russian occupying forces are trying to conceal evidence of an attack from the Kremlin, the HUR said.

Russian military forces in Melitopol are the frequent target of attacks by Ukrainian resistance groups.

The exiled mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Nov. 27 that resistance forces had blown up a car near Melitopol that was carrying Chechen fighters.

The HUR said on Nov. 12 that a powerful explosion at one of the headquarters of the Russian military in the city killed at least three Russian officers.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently verified these reports.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied by Russia since March 2022.

Read also: Military intelligence: Joint operation with local resistance sabotages Moscow Oblast railway line

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.