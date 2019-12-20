Pakistan’s Government Criticizes Judiciary, Siding With Army

(Bloomberg) -- Top ministers in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government have criticized the judiciary for sentencing a former army chief to death, and suggested the move may increase the possibility of confrontation with the military leading to political strife.

On Tuesday, a special court handed down the death penalty in absentia to Pervez Musharraf for the crime of high treason for suspending the constitution as the president in 2007. The verdict came two weeks after the Supreme Court ordered that current army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year extension needed the approval of Parliament.

The courts should have shown more “restraint, ” said Fawad Hussain, minister for science and technology in a TV interview on Wednesday. “You pushed the institution against the wall. It is an honor-based institution. If you keep doing this won’t they react?”

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said at a public rally Wednesday the action of the courts would widen differences between the military and the civilian government. Neither official spelled out how they thought such tensions would play out.

The military has directly or indirectly ruled the country for much of its existence and asserted control over Pakistan’s foreign and security policies and in political dealings even when civilian governments have been in power. The verdicts are likely to be viewed as humiliation for a military used to calling the shots.

They add to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political woes at a time when he already faces growing demands from opposition parties to resign amid rising inflation and tough economic reforms being implemented under the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion rescue package.

Khan, who was a strong critic of Musharraf and had demanded that he be tried for treason in past, is seen as being close to Bajwa and has come out in support of the military. A number of his ministers and officials were part of Musharraf’s government including railway minister Ahmed, science and technology minister Hussain, while law minister Farogh Naseem and the attorney general Mansoor Ali Khan have been the former general’s lawyers in the past.

Judge Under Fire

On Thursday Law Minister Naseem said at a press conference the government will seek the removal of judge Waqar Ahmad Seth, who when sentencing Musharraf to death said that his body should be hanged in public for three days should he die before being arrested. In its communication with the Supreme Judicial Council, the government will challenge Seth’s mental capability as a judge, Naseem added.

The Pakistan Bar Council however condemned the criticism of the verdict by the government and the army, according to a statement on Thursday night. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said at a meeting of Supreme Court justices on Friday that a malicious campaign has been initiated against the judiciary but the truth will prevail, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The main opposition parties have also backed the courts. The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have both had government’s ousted by military coups.

In the past when state institutions like the army, judiciary and the political parties have clashed with each other in Pakistan it has resulted in political upheaval.

Musharraf was forced to resign as president in 2008 after a yearlong lawyers’ protest following his dismissal of then Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. In 2017, then premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on charges of corruption after his clashes with the army over foreign and security policy weakened his government.

The judiciary’s assertive stance is “an unprecedented event in Pakistan’s history,” said Rashid Ahmed Khan, professor and head of Politics and International Relations Department at University of Central Punjab, Lahore. “It will have ramification in civil-military relations of Pakistan.”

Widening Gaps

The army has reacted especially strongly to the verdict against Musharraf, the first time that a former military ruler has been tried for treason, saying in a statement that someone who served for over 40 years and fought wars in the defense of the country “can surely never be a traitor.”

It’s “been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces,” the statement from military spokesman General Asif Ghafoor said, noting the military expects justice will be dispensed in line with the constitution. “The due legal process seems to have been ignored.”