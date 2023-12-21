Military should know in advance when they can be discharged from service – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister, said that in the future, those who will fight for Ukraine should know in advance where and when they will serve and when they will be discharged, and they will also be offered "options of choice" in accordance with their abilities.

Details: According to Umierov, quoted by the German newspaper, in the future, people need a clear idea of how they will be trained and equipped, where and when they will serve, and when they will be discharged from active duty.

Umierov added conscripts will enjoy a range of options to choose from depending on their abilities.

Ukraine still lacks clear rules for demobilisation. Currently, demobilisation is only possible due to age, health, family circumstances, a court conviction and other valid reasons.

Many Ukrainian cities have repeatedly held rallies demanding the introduction of demobilisation after 18 months of service.

This autumn, a petition to Zelenskyy asking him to approve the demobilisation of soldiers after 18 months of service received more than 25,000 votes. In 2022, the president responded to a similar petition as follows: "Under the legal regime of martial law, the dismissal of mobilised servicemen from military service on other grounds is not provided for."

Earlier, Umierov said that Ukrainian men aged 25-60 years who live in Germany and other countries must appear at the enlistment centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine next year; otherwise, sanctions will be applied to them.

