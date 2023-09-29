Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"

The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces has not confirmed the statement of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, about the capture of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group, and also reported that the video with the logo of the brigade, which Yermak posted, does not actually belong to them.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Details: When asked whether the 128th brigade had captured a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Zaporizhzhia front, they answered: "We do not have such information."

To a clarifying question, whether the video that Yermak posted is theirs or whether they had posted it somewhere unofficially, they answered: "No."

Background:

On the afternoon of 28 September, Yermak posted a video on his Telegram channel with the logo of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, in which, as Yermak said, fighters of this brigade capture Russian saboteurs in the uniform of the Armed Forces.

The video shows about five people walking with their hands raised and then lying on the ground. The Ukrainian flag can be seen on their uniforms.

The same video was posted by the Russian Defence Ministry on their social media earlier this morning. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that it was the Ukrainian soldiers surrendering in the video.

Yermak deleted his post without explanation in the evening. During this time, several Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, spread this information, citing Yermak.

