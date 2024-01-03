Military 'practice bomb' from the '60s found on New Year's Eve on California beach

A corroded bomb believed to be over half a century old washed up on a California beach during a storm and was found on New Year's Eve, Santa Cruz authorities said.

The ordinance, which washed up in the small beach town of Pajaro Dunes, was deemed inert by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office bomb team.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that it is believed to be a "practice bomb" used by the U.S. military in the 1960's, which washed up or was uncovered by the powerful surf and strength of the waves last week.

Pajaro Dunes is located along the Monterey Bay Coastline, which was hit with high surf warnings on Thursday, causing flooding in low-lying areas of the California coastline, and waves of up to 40 feet in others. Santa Cruz County issued warnings for people in several coastal areas to be ready to evacuate.

In Ventura County, which is south of Santa Cruz, one video shows civilians fleeing a wave that broke over a sea wall, sweeping cars and debris through the streets.

Military ordnance that washed up on the beach in California. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office)

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a bomb squad member dressed in a blast suit carting the bomb down the beach on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office thanked personnel from Travis Air Force Base, located in Solano County, for collecting the bomb.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com