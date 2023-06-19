Military recruiter starts shooting while handing summons, faces seven years in jail

Argument over summons descends into shooting incident

The officer fired into the air, the person who took the video said. He did so while handing a military service summons to a man and trying to detain him.

A conflict arose between two representatives of the Center for Manning and Social Support (CMSS) and a local while he was being served with a summons, according to the preliminary data of Odesa Oblast's police.

A military recruiter fired into the air with a starter gun during the argument. Eyewitnesses called the police.

Law enforcement officers identified all the participants in the incident and classified the actions of the CMSS employee as "hooliganism committed with the use of an object specially adapted to inflict bodily harm."

The weapon and other material evidence were seized, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The suspect faces imprisonment for a term of three to seven years if found guilty.

