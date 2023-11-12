Military: Russia escalates airstrikes in southeastern axes

Russian forces have increased airstrikes in the south, including with aerial guided bombs, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group fighting on the southern front lines, reported on Nov. 12.

Tarnavskyi said the military recorded 30 Russian airstrikes, 712 artillery barrages, and 48 combats between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the area over the past day.

This comes as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive in the Melitopol direction.

Meanwhile, the commander said Ukrainian artillery shelled Russian positions over 1,000 times.

Russia lost 572 troops over the past day along the southeastern axes, Tarnavskyi said.

He did not specify whether this number pertains to soldiers killed or both killed and wounded.

Nonetheless, the general reported that Russia lost 32 pieces of military hardware, including two tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems, seven drones, and two anti-tank-guided missile systems, while 21 pieces of military hardware sustained damage.

Read also: Ukrainians step up efforts to cross Dnipro, tie up Russian forces in Kherson Oblast

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.