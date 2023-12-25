Military: Russian cruise missile shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 25, Ukraine's Operational Command East said in a statement.

Ukraine's Air Force announced the cruise missile was flying in Kryvyi Rih direction at 3:39 p.m. local time. The air raid siren was over for the oblast seven minutes later.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak later confirmed that the missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district on Telegram.

Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed-type drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25, the Air Force wrote.

The Southern Defense Forces also reported destroying a Kh-59 missile and a Kh-31P anti-radar missile launched by Russian forces in the overnight attacks.

