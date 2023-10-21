Military: Russian forces using complex tactics in south

Russian forces are using more complex tactics to attack targets in the south of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on air on Oct. 21.

Their "main emphasis is now shifted to the air," Humeniuk said, explaining that Russian forces are using a range of weapons including ground-based missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and guided bombs not just on the front line, but also areas further away.

"We have not yet observed the simultaneous launch of cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, Russian forces are launching attack drones in order to overload air defense systems, according to Humeniuk.

One such example of this occurred the previous night, when Russian forces targeted Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones, damaging industrial infrastructure.

There were no casualties, but a rocket attack earlier in the evening on Oct. 20 killed one man and injured one woman.

