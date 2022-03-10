Military says unarmed missile from India ends up in Pakistan

·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military on Thursday claimed that an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from neighboring India violated Pakistan's airspace and ended up in eastern Punjab province, damaging a wall in a residential area but causing no casualties.

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar protested over the “flagrant violation” and demanded an explanation from India. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Speaking at a news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Iftikar said the “supersonic missile” struck in the city of Mian Channu on Wednesday evening. He added that it could have endangered civilians and threatened commercial flights.

Pakistan's air force tracked the missile from its launch at an Indian facility and throughout its more than three-minute-long flight inside Pakistan's airspace, Iftikar said.

Iftikar said there was no sensitive military installations in the area where the missile landed. A senior air force officer, Vice Marshal Tariq Zia said the military was still examining its remnants.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations mainly over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety. Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

Ties between them were further strained in 2019 when Pakistan's air force shot down an Indian warplane in the Pakistan-administered section of Kashmir, and captured a pilot in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft targeting militants in the northwestern town of Balakot inside Pakistan.

India at the time said its airstrikes targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan later released the pilot.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden once told Putin, 'I don't think you have a soul.' He responded, 'We understand one another.'

    President George W. Bush famously said he looked Putin in the eye and "was able to get a sense of his soul." President Joe Biden saw him differently.

  • CIA Director Bill Burns says Putin 'is losing' the information war over Ukraine

    CIA director Bill Burns says the intelligence community has frustrated Putin by disclosing Russia's plans.

  • Here are the odds for the 2022 NBA MVP race

    The race for the 2022 NBA MVP is on. Heres the latest news on the leagues top players this week including Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

  • ‘Slimy, slithering’ creatures found in shipment headed to US, feds say. What are they?

    “Icky,” customs officials declared.

  • Israel-Russia coordination in Syria unaffected by war in Ukraine

    Military coordination between Israel and Russia in Syria hasn't been interrupted since Israel condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, three Israeli officials told Axios.Why it matters: Russia holds enormous influence in Syria but allows Israel to operate freely against Iranian activity there. Israeli officials have told the U.S. and other allies that they need to take a careful approach to the Ukraine crisis to ensure that continues.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Exclusive-UK urges ex-Myanmar ambassador to leave London home citing junta 'pressure'

    Britain has urged Myanmar's former ambassador to leave the official London residence where he has continued to live since he was ousted for criticising last year's military coup, citing pressure from the junta, according to emails seen by Reuters. Kyaw Zwar Minn was locked out of his embassy last April by his own staff after calling for the release of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained alongside most of her government in the Feb. 1 coup. The coup sparked international outrage, sanctions against Myanmar's military, including from Britain, and a mass uprising in which hundreds have been killed.

  • What if McGeachin didn’t make a mistake? What if she knows what she’s doing?

    It’s worth asking whether McGeachin’s appearance at AFPAC was a mistake or a calculated decision, argues Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune. | Opinion

  • Slovakia to get new F-16 fighter jets a year later

    The first deliveries of new U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Slovakia will come a year later than expected, in 2024, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the delay was due to supply issues coming from the two-year-old coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage. "The U.S. government notified Slovak government about the delay in delivery of F-16 fighter jets by 12-14 months," the ministry said.

  • As war rages, some Ukrainians look to Mary for protection – continuing a long Christian tradition

    The flag of Ukraine has been tied around a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ outside a church in Pennsylvania amid the Russian invasion. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesUkrainian clergy demonstrating against the war in their country have appeared in media coverage carefully holding an image of the Virgin Mary, her outstretched hands lifting up the edges of a cloak. These pictures depict a particular religious icon known as the “Pokrova” in which Mary’s veil – a “pok

  • Lithuania tightens state of emergency over Ukraine invasion

    Lithuania imposed a stricter state of emergency on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, in what critics said were the toughest constraints on personal freedom since Soviet times. The government in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member that was once part of the Soviet Union, declared a state of emergency on Feb. 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, fearing Moscow could threaten Lithuania and deploying the army along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

  • U.S. military increases surveillance, missile defences after N.Korea launches

    The U.S. military has increased surveillance and reconnaissance collection in the Yellow Sea and heightened its ballistic missile defence readiness after a "significant increase" in North Korean missile testing, the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said on Thursday. North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests in January, including its largest weapon since 2017, and after a month-long pause launched two rockets last week in what it said were tests of spy satellite systems. "We have made clear our concern over the significant increase in DPRK missile testing activity, which undermines peace and security and is destabilising to the region and the international community," INDOPACOM said in a statement, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

  • Ron Johnson signals Republicans should repeal and replace Obamacare if the party retakes control in 2024

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said if GOP gains of Congress and White House in 2024 they could try to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

  • Military commanders asking Biden to station commandos in Somalia: report

    The Pentagon wants President Biden sign off on sending several hundred special operations troops into Somalia to help stop the spread of the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab terrorist group, The Wall Street Journal reported. Defense leaders want Biden to reverse orders made by then-President Trump in his final days in office, when he directed roughly 700 Army Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marine Raiders to withdraw from bases in Somalia, administration...

  • US misjudged Ukraine's will to fight Russia, officials admit

    Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war. “My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn't providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Massive meteorite crater is not what scientists originally thought

    Massive meteorite impact didn’t terrorise our ancestors after all, scientists find, but struck Earth still recovering from blast that killed off the dinosaurs

  • The Supreme Court is an obstacle to fair elections, a new book argues

    The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to block attempts to reduce false advertising and foreign interference in elections, a prominent expert argues in a new book that is focused on filtering good information from bad in the public square.

  • Israel reveals first time it used F-35 to shoot down Iranian drone

    Israel says the interception took place before the UAVs could enter Israeli airspace. This means they were shot down over the airspace of at least one other country.

  • Watch The Adam Project child star recite Ryan Reynolds' R-rated Deadpool speech from memory

    Thirteen-year-old Walker Scobell knows his Deadpool.

  • South Korean president-elect vows tough stance on North

    South Korea's newly-elected president Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to take a tough stance on neighboring North Korea and build on U.S. relations, The Associated Press reported. "I'll rebuild the South Korea-U.S. alliance. I'll (make) it a strategic comprehensive alliance while sharing key values like liberal democracy, a market economy and human rights," Yoon said in a televised news conference on Thursday. "I'll establish a strong military capacity...

  • Putin says sanctions will disrupt food, energy markets

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that Western penalties against Moscow for its military incursion in Ukraine would destabilise the global energy and food markets and vowed the country would emerge stronger from the crisis.