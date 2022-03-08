Military students undergo cold-weather training

The AV Club

Few things on the Internet feel purer than the original memes stemming from You on Kazoo!, a sing-a-long, play-a-long home VHS release from 1989 that prominently features a boisterous (somewhat demanding) child with a blonde bowl cut absolutely wilding out on his red, plastic kazoo of choice. Although the obscure piece of media was first uploaded to YouTube in 2011, its reedited 2014 compilation from the Dead VHS channel is what truly brought the clips to the Extremely Online masses.