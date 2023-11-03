Military support of Ukraine is goal until 2030 and beyond – German general

Germany is planning to supply Ukraine with military aid until the end of this decade and beyond.

Source: Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence, in an interview for the newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He stated nothing has changed for Germany even after the start of the war in the Middle East: "It is clear for us: we support Ukraine the same way we support Israel".

However, he remarked that the initial situation differs significantly in the two states.

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine are only starting to modernise. The Israeli army is well-equipped, well-trained and ready to fight a war tomorrow. The economic capabilities of Ukraine and Israel are also completely different. Moreover, the type of warfare is different as well."

More details: Freuding noted that the beginning of the major war in Ukraine was more about ad hoc support, but now there are plans to switch to long-term support.

"Together with Ukraine and other partners, we are discussing what the future Ukrainian Armed Forces should look like. One thing is clear: military support of Ukraine is our task until the end of this decade and beyond. Our budget planning already includes funds until 2032, which is proof of our determination," the general stressed.

He added that it is crucial to help Ukraine develop its capacities so that Ukraine remains a free state able to defend itself and deter aggressors.

"For me, the fight for freedom has no expiry date," Freuding concluded.

He also revealed that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training in Germany.

Earlier, Germany reported about a new batch of military aid sent to Ukraine, which includes different types of equipment from armoured vehicles to safety goggles.

Background: The previous military aid package included one more IRIS-T air defence system, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.

Support UP or become our patron!