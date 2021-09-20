Military training jet crashes in Texas suburb
A military training jet crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes. (Sept. 20)
A person on the plane was in critical condition after appearing to have ejected and getting caught in power lines.
A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said. Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference. “This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said of the crash, which was reported to authorities shortly before 11 a.m.
Officials said patients were getting treated for injuries at the site of a plane crash in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, September 19.Residents reported seeing people jumping with parachutes from an aircraft before it crashed down into a neighborhood in the Tarrant County town.The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that units were on the scene of “a military training aircraft crash” and that two homes were “heavily damaged.” Two to three people were being treated for injuries, the department said.Video from Chasity Benne shows smoke rising from the site of the crash, as well as a parachute caught on a power line which Benne said was from one of the people ejected from the aircraft.“I cannot believe we just saw that,” Benne said. Credit: Chasity Benne via Storyful
Paramedics showed up quickly and put out the fire with extinguishers from a nearby doughnut shop, residents said.
Training jet from NAS-Kingsville crashes near Fort Worth
The two pilots — whose identifies have not yet been revealed — have been transported to local hospitals, according to the Lake Worth Fire Department
Two pilots were ejected from the Navy T-45C Goshawk jet before it crashed in a backyard near Tejas Trail.
