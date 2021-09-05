Military Unit Seizes Power in Guinea, Suspends Constitution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ougna Camara and Baudelaire Mieu
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution, destabilizing the West African nation that’s a key source of the raw material used to make aluminum.

The head of Guinea’s special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, announced the takeover on state television on Sunday and urged the armed forces to back him. The action was taken to address financial mismanagement and corruption in Guinea under President Alpha Conde, he said.

“If you see the condition of our roads, of our hospitals, you realize that it is time for us to wake up,” Doumbouya said. “We are going to initiate a national consultation to open an inclusive and peaceful transition.”

Guinea vies with Australia as China’s largest supplier of bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina and eventually aluminum. The country shipped 82.4 million tons of the mineral globally last year, according to government data. Much of that went to China, which is the world’s biggest aluminum-consuming country.

Investors including United Co. Rusal, have invested heavily to extract Guinea’s abundant iron-ore and bauxite reserves. Rio Tinto Group, the world’s largest miner, has been looking at ways to exploit Simandou, the world’s largest undeveloped iron-ore deposit. Johannesburg-based AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. owns the Siguiri gold mine in Guinea, its only asset in the country.

Doumbouya’s TV appearance bore a resemblance to a similar scene in August 2020, when a Malian junta removed President Ibrahim Keita after blaming him for the country’s socio-economic problems. And in April, Chad’s army seized power after the death of President Idriss Deby.

The military takeover in Guinea on Sunday came hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry, in the morning.

Conde’s government said in a statement before Doumbouya’s announcement that the presidential guard, backed by the nation’s security forces, had repulsed the attack by the “insurgents” and called for calm.

Conde, 83, was sworn in last December for a third term in office, vowing to fight corruption. Initially hailed when he came to power in 2010 for ushering in democratic rule, he was allowed to run for a controversial third term last year after a referendum, backed by Russia, led to a change in the constitution.

A former educator, Conde has increasingly cracked down on opponents as opposition against his rule has grown.

(Updates with comment by military leader in third paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong media group Next Digital says it aims to wind down, board quits

    Hong Kong media group Next Digital Ltd announced on Sunday that it aimed to go into liquidation and its board of directors had resigned to facilitate the process. Next Digital is owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai and was the publisher of Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy newspaper that closed in June after its newsroom was raided by police officers investigating whether some articles breached a national security law introduced in Hong Kong by Beijing last year. The company's assets were frozen as part of the national security investigation and its shares have been suspended from trading since June 17.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed on Labor Day 2021?

    Stock markets and bond markets alike will enjoy their annual three-day weekend as America observes Labor Day.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Lagardere CEO: There is no conflict with Arnault

    Arnaud Lagardere, the CEO of Lagardere, denied on Sunday that he is having a conflict with luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault, who recently confirmed he was effectively cutting ties with Lagardere's personal holding company. Arnault came to Lagardere's rescue in May 2020 with an investment to help fight off an activist fund and mop up personal debts.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    Dividend stocks can make great investments. The average dividend stock has generated a more than 12.8% total return from 1973 through the end of last year, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, the best results came from companies that steadily increased their dividends, with growers delivering a 13.2% total return.

  • Mali police storm jail to free detained commander

    The commander of Mali's anti-terror police is accused of murder during 2020 anti-government protests.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • Power struggle roils Guinea as soldiers say they've taken over

    Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea's capital on Sunday said on state television that they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders. However, the defence ministry said an attack on the presidential palace in Conakry had been repelled. Fighting broke out near the palace on Sunday morning, with several sources saying an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.

  • UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children

    British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said a decision had not yet been taken on whether healthy children aged 12- to 15-years-old should be vaccinated against COVID-19, following reports that a rollout could begin in the coming days. Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Friday declined to recommend vaccinations for children in that group, taking a precautionary approach due to a rare risk of heart inflammation, but adding the issue was finely balanced. The government is consulting medical advisers to seek advice on wider considerations, such as the impact on schools, and may still give the go-ahead to broad vaccination of the age group.

  • Saving: Acorns program enables parents to invest for their kids with every paycheck

    Kennedy Reynolds, Chief Education Officer at Acorns, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Acorns’ Early program and on teaching children about investing.

  • The Taliban invited The Telegraph to tea, and issued a chilling warning to the West

    The neatly arranged office toys and management guru books were still on the desk from the previous government official. But their Taliban replacement had added his own executive touches, including one of the movement's white religious banners and a captured M4 carbine once used by an Afghan commando.

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing

  • Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

    Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • A New Haven man helped save lives as a U.S. army translator. When he needed to get his family out of Afghanistan, it was a Connecticut soldier’s turn to help.

    Atif Ahmadzai was back home in Afghanistan with his wife and five children when the ground abruptly shifted. The former U.S. Army translator now living in New Haven had expected to stay two months, but he was stunned by the speed of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. A U.S. resident since 2019, he’d been working to bring his family over but realized time was running out — and he needed to ...

  • Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

    “Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."

  • Taiwan scrambles jets against renewed Chinese military activity

    Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday against renewed Chinese military activity, with its defence ministry reporting that 19 aircraft including nuclear-capable bombers had flown into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Trump reportedly nears DC hotel rights sale as ally says ‘I think he’s gonna run’

    Hotel, which opened in 2016, was hub for government businessJim Jordan tells supporters in Ohio that Trump is likely to run Trump with sons Eric and Donald Jr and daughter Ivanka at the ground-breaking of the Trump hotel in 2014. The hotel became a magnet for controversy. Photograph: Gary Cameron/Reuters Donald Trump is reportedly close to selling rights to his hotel near the White House in Washington, a move the website Axios said “would carry a symbolism savoured by opponents”, given it would

  • Scottish independence will be ‘Brexit times 10’, warns Sturgeon’s economic advisor

    One of Nicola Sturgeon’s new hand-picked economic advisors has warned independence would be “Brexit times 10” thanks to the much deeper economic ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.