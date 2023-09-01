Military weapons facility in Mesa fined over safety violations

A military weapons company is being cited for worker safety violations after an employee was killed in an explosion earlier this year. Nammo Defense Systems, near Higley and Thomas roads, was the site of a state worker-safety inspection after 22-year-old Jake Tilly died in the early morning hours of March 23. Tilly, a production operator, was working with a batch of explosive materials that had been scrapped two weeks earlier, according to an inspection by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH).

View comments