Military weighs penalties for refusing vaccine

Reuters

In an indication of the opposition to the Biden administration's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ordinary Americans are using a little-known procedure to get meetings with government officials to try to undermine the required shots for workplaces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for every business with at least 100 employees, which will be implemented as a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). As the Biden administration is finalizing the rule, critics are using an obscure Washington lobbying process to meet with senior policy analysts to vent frustrations, query decisions and present what they say is evidence about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.