Militia leader from Cincinnati, Grandmaster Jay, sentenced to more prison time in Kentucky

A militia leader has been sentenced to more time in prison for pointing an assault rifle at police in Louisville during racial justice protests in 2020.

John Johnson, who goes by Grandmaster Jay, leads the Not F***ing Around Coalition, a group of Black militants that visited Louisville several times amid demonstrations over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

On Thursday, he was ordered to serve one year in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of wanton endangerment in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Johnson, from Cincinnati, was previously sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after he was found guilty on federal charges for the same incident.

"Johnson manifested indifference to the value of human life and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury when he pointed an assault riffle at 5 police officers stationed on the roof" of a building near Jefferson Square Park, a press release from Jefferson Circuit Court said.

The sentences are set to be served concurrently.

In November, Johnson's attorney Murdoch Walker II said he would appeal the federal sentencing.

