Militia members gather outside Georgia Capitol as pro-Trump rioters storm Washington DC

Capitol Police escorted the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff out of the building.. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Militia members gathered around the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, as Pro-Trump rioters in DC attempted to take matters into their own hands and prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win by storming the US Capitol.

Capitol Police escorted Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and his staff out of the building, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Supporters of Donald Trump attempted to enter the building to deliver “written grievances” about Mr Trump’s November loss.

Follow live: Woman shot as armed Trump supporters storm Capitol

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said: “We heard reports of threats and left immediately."

Mr Fuchs told ABC News that the people gathering at the parking deck at the Capitol were members of a militia.

This followed a small “Stop the steal” protest, with some participants carrying assault-style weapons.

Drivers passing the group both honked in support and catcalled in protest.

State troopers watched on from the Capitol grounds.

The group included about 25 people, one of them Chester Doles, a longtime white supremacist and member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Mr Doles got Senator Kelly Loeffler in hot water after she was found to have posed for a picture with him.

The people gathered expressed their discontent with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, arguing that he wasn’t supporting Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the election.

"We will primary him out. Don’t worry,” Kathy Conley, one of the Trump-supporters at the scene told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“They think we are ignorant but we’re not,” she added.

Ms Conley’s friend Kay Causey said: “He’s a coward or he’s corrupt,” referring to Mr Kemp.

Both of them were convinced that the November election was rigged. When they were asked why Mr Kemp would work against a president of his own party, Ms Causey said it was because of “money and globalism”.

Read More

Romney blames Trump for inciting ‘insurrection’ at the US Capitol

Story continues

Biden demands Trump make national address to end Capitol siege

Senate evacuates after sudden recess while certifying Biden’s win

Giuliani: rioters attacking Capitol are ‘on right side of history’

Woman shot and ‘explosive device’ found at GOP HQ - follow live