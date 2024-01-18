The Milk Bottle announces re-opening date; owner Joseph LoSciuto mourned: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, The Milk Bottle in Raynham has announced a re-opening date. Plus, a fundraiser for TRUE Diversity, Tacorita Tuesdays, dessert pairings, and Ferrero Rocher bouquets.

Let’s dig in:

The Milk Bottle in Raynham to re-open Jan. 24

The Milk Bottle, 785 Broadway, Raynham, has been closed while the community mourns the passing of Joseph LoSciuto Jr.

LoSciuto, owner and operator of the iconic local restaurant, died unexpectedly on Dec. 29 at age 68, according to his obituary. Known affectionately as “Papa Joe” by family and friends, he had been at the center of Raynham’s landmark restaurant for more than 20 years.

In a Jan. 14 Facebook post, the LoSciuto family announced that The Milk Bottle will be re-opening on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their support during our devastating time,” they said in the post. “We look forward to seeing our devoted customers and longtime friends!”

Patrons pour into Talisa's on Main wine bar in downtown Taunton on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

TRUE Diversity fundraising soiree at Talisa’s On Main

There will be a fundraising soiree for TRUE Diversity at Talisa’s On Main, 65 Main St., Taunton, on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mingle, dance, and enjoy an evening of celebrating community while raising funds for TRUE Diversity programming. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite at http://tinyurl.com/mrys2n6u.

Tacorita Tuesdays at Torched Kitchen & Bar

Stop by Torched Kitchen & Bar, 15 School St., Taunton, for Tacorita Tuesdays. All day and night, they’re offering $2 tacos, and $6 margaritas. For the latest specials and updates, follow them on Facebook.

Dessert pairings at Brack’s Grille & Tap

Brack’s Grille & Tap, 2097 Bay St., Taunton, is offering dessert pairings. This month, they’ve got a Southern Maine Whoopie Pie Stout, paired with their whoopie pie dessert, for $12.99. They also promise more dessert pairings in the future.

Pre-order Ferrero Rocher bouquet from Italian Gem Café

It’s not too early to start looking for something special for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a sweet gift for someone else, or you want to get yourself a little treat, you can now pre-order a Ferrero Rocher bouquet from Italian Gem Café, 19 Center St., Middleboro. They offer small, medium, and large sizes.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or newsroom@tauntongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Eats: Milk Bottle in Raynham announces re-opening date