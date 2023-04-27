Milk run turns chaotic

Apr. 27—CANNONSBURG — A milk run turned into a shoplifting, and then into chaos, according to court records.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, Boyd County deputies received a call to the county's Walmart for reports of a male and a female causing a ruckus.

Deputies said prior to the call, the man — 18-year-old Brayden Robard — busted a gallon of milk in the back of the store, and then walked up to the self checkout and tried to scan it without paying for it.

Robard and his girlfriend, a juvenile, ran out of the store, knocking over a cookie shelf and kicking over trash cans, court record show.

Deputies say Robard hopped into a Chevy Equinox and sped toward an employee, then drove toward another employee before swerving at the last minute and nearly striking another vehicle, court records show.

He then parked the car in front of the store, records show.

When deputies arrived, they found Robard, his girlfriend and an older woman who was waiting in the car all in the back seat, records show.

Robard denied driving the car, but video footage of the incident revealed he was driving, records show.

Robard was taken into custody and resisted being placed into the cruiser, even claiming a deputy slung him back there and chipped his tooth, according to a citation.

While a deputy was typing out paperwork on the incident, court records show Robard kicked the divider several times.

Another deputy opened up the door and told Robard to knock it off — court records state Robard spat in his face.

Robard was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The Ashland man is being held on a $5,000 bond.

