Sacramento coffee roaster opens new midtown location. Here’s where and when it’s open

Milka Coffee Roasters is expanding in Sacramento with a second location.

The new location opened on Sunday at Milka at 1104 R St. by the Ice Blocks in midtown, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

The coffee shop, located inside the WAL Public Market, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., every day.

Milka serves sustainably farmed and sourced coffee, according to its website.

Its first location is located in Sacramento’s Mansion Flats neighborhood at 1501 G St., inside a historic white Italianate and Queen Anne building.

“Named after our great grandmother Milka Radonich (a former Sacramento small business owner) Milka Coffee Roasters is all about family, friends and the cities we live and play in,” the store said on its website. “For our flagship coffee shop founder and coffee roaster Samir Benouar drew inspiration from his years spent reading, writing and working behind espresso machines in New York, San Francisco and his hometown, Sacramento.”

The drinks menu at Milka includes mocha lattes, drip coffee, loose-leaf tea and an Apple Hill latte made with apple spice-infused simple syrup.

The business also serves rotating specials with unique flavors, such as lavender matcha and an Orange Creamsicle espresso with sparkling water, condensed milk and housemade vanilla and orange syrup.

Prices range from $3.50 to $8.50, depending on the beverage.

