Milken Conference Goes Live, In Person and Virtually, After Covid Chaos

(Bloomberg) -- This is the golden age of private credit, Mark Attanasio, Crescent Capital Group’s co-founder, said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“In 35 years we’ve never seen opportunity like this,” Attanasio, who is also chairman of the Milwaukee Brewers MLB club, said on the sidelines of the 24th annual Milken Institute Global Conference. “It is more than just risk appetite, I think it is opportunity.”

Attanasio said that in order to be profitable and attract capital in today’s market you need to be big.

Cryotherapy at Milken

Minerd Says Markets Hooked on Stimulus (11:19 a.m. NY)

Guggenheim Partners’ Scott Minerd said markets are becoming addicted to central bank stimulus, which he said is playing a role unlike any other in history.

The unprecedented stimulus the Federal Reserve unleashed on the U.S. economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as similar central bank moves, has thrust monetary policy into uncharted territory, accounting for factors such as income and gender inequality, Guggenheim’s chief investment officer said Monday at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

“For the time being we’re just addicted to this,” he said. “Central banks are functioning in a role that they were never designed to do,” he said, adding that central banks are now “running the markets.”

About 2,500 people are participating in the conference -- roughly half the number of previous years because of concerns over Covid-19. There is a Covid team walking around, clad in bright pink vests with signs reminding people to wear masks.

The conference is open to in-person and virtual attendees, a year after the rescheduled 2020 event was forced to go online by the coronavirus pandemic. The event runs through Oct. 20.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.