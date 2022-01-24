The Milky Way Could Be Home to Earth-Like Planets That Feature Continents and Oceans

SYFY

Maybe your genes gave you those eyes or that smile that everyone says you got from your mom (though your dad insists it was from him), but they can also pass on less desirable things. What has now been proven possible was once the stuff of science fiction dreams. CRISPR has shown it can successfully edit out detrimental genetic conditions before they are inherited — which could mean the beginning of the end for hereditary diseases. It could also help obliterate invasive species from ecosystems u