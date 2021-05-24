Milky Way formed ‘peacefully’ and not in collision with another galaxy

Joe Pinkstone
·3 min read
A man gazes at the Milky Way, the galaxy that contains our Solar System, which is estimated to contain up to 400 billion stars - Alamy Stock Photo
The Milky Way formed billions of years ago as the result of a peaceful and natural process, a new study claims.

It overturns the current theory that our galaxy was involved in a rare and violent collision with another, smaller galaxy, several billion years ago.

Researchers from the University of Sydney and Australia's ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) came to the conclusion after studying a lookalike galaxy 320 million light years away, called UGC 10738.

They found that UGC 10738, like the Milky Way, houses innumerable “discs” which are home to ancient star systems. It was previously believed the Milky Way’s discs were the result of a violent collision long ago between two galaxies.

However, spectroscopy analysis of the distant galaxy found very similar discs to those seen in our own galaxy in UGC 10738.

"Our observations indicate that the Milky Way's thin and thick discs didn't come about because of a gigantic mash-up, but a sort-of 'default' path of galaxy formation and evolution," said Dr Nicholas Scott, co-author of the study from ASTRO 3D.

"It was thought that the Milky Way's thin and thick discs formed after a rare violent merger, and so probably wouldn't be found in other spiral galaxies.

259520587 / 9f1e6a39-fa1e-3d26-a5b3-88fab31a417b Original description: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 16.00 BST, MONDAY MAY 24 (11.00 ET)*** Galaxy UGC 10738, seen edge-on through the European Southern Observatory&#39;s Very Large Telescope in Chile, revealing distinct thick and thin discs. See SWNS story SWNNgalaxy; Galaxies like the Milky Way are common throughout the universe, according to new research. It evolved slowly and quietly - rather than resulting from a violent mash up. Its origins have been revealed by a detailed cross section of a similar galaxy 320 million light years from Earth. The huge city of stars, named UGC 10738, is more than 200,000 light years wide. It turns out to have distinct &#39;thick&#39; and &#39;thin&#39; discs - just like those of the Milky Way. Credit: European Southern Observatory / SWNS Source: SWNS +44 (0)1179066550 Filename: TELEMMGLPICT000259520587.jpeg - European Southern Observatory/SWNS
“Our research shows that's probably wrong, and it evolved naturally without catastrophic interventions. This means Milky Way-type galaxies are probably very common.

“It also means we can use existing very detailed observations of the Milky Way as tools to better analyse much more distant galaxies which, for obvious reasons, we can't see as well."

Researchers used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to study the composition of the stars located within discs of UGC 10738.

A highly sophisticated spectroscopy tool called MUSE was able to determine the ratio of metals, such as iron, to other elements, like helium, in these stars.

Analysis found their signatures to be largely similar to that of those seen in the Milky Way.

“We're looking at some other galaxies to make sure, but that's pretty strong evidence that the two galaxies evolved in the same way,” said Dr Jesse van de Sande, also from ASTRO 3D.

Dr Christopher Conselice, professor of extragalactic astronomy, University of Manchester, who was not involved in the research, told The Telegraph more work was needed before we rewrite how our galaxy was born.

“This is an interesting study and it definitely helps answer some questions about how the structures we see in the Milky Way might have formed,” he said.

“This new galaxy is however not necessarily identical to the Milky Way, and thus there might be multiple ways to form these structures in the disc.

“The study also reveals that perhaps new physical mechanisms are needed to make such structures in ways we don't quite understand yet, which is quite exciting.”

