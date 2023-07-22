The Milky Way sparkles like fireworks in this desert view of our galaxy (photo)

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and the night sky.

Join Miguel here as he takes us through his new image, "Zodiacal Light with Mars and Jupiter in the Pristine Sky of Lut Desert in Iran."

This is a panoramic image of single shots taken in a pristine magical sky.

The image features the arch of Milky Way shining bright above the Lut (Dasht-e Lut) desert, in Kerman, Iran, a few minutes before the nautical twilight starts and the stars become highly visible in the sky.

You can see a faint path of cosmic dust from the zodiacal light, or sunlight glinting off interplanetary dust. The light was visible near Mars and Jupiter, shining together near the horizon, along the ecliptic plane or path the planets travel on.

The background sky is featuring a smooth greenish hue from airglow, which is the light reflected from our Earth's atmosphere into the night sky.

You can also see the closest large galaxy to Earth, called the Andromeda Galaxy. It is the faint oblong shape visible above the rocky peaks on the left side, near the beginning of the Milky Way.

Modern-day Iran, which is today a restrictive fundamentalist state, was a heart of astronomical research during medieval times.

