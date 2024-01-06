Mill Street SE, State Street, Chemeketa Street NE closed due to decoupled rail cars

A stretch of rail cars along 12th Street that decoupled on Saturday afternoon has closed east and westbound traffic at Mill Street SE, State Street and Chemeketa Street NE, according to Salem Police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the rail cars to decouple.

Impacted roads will be closed for an undetermined length of time, police said.

Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

#trafficalert #salemoregon Stretch of rail cars along the 12th ST line is stuck due to a decoupling problem, meaning east & westbound traffic is temporarily closed at Mill ST SE, State ST, & Chemeketa ST NE for an undet amount of time for repairs. Find other routes plz. pic.twitter.com/eRxlFGTdeh — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) January 6, 2024

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Decoupled train cars causing street closures in Salem, Oregon