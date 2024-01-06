Mill Street SE, State Street, Chemeketa Street NE closed due to decoupled rail cars

Statesman Journal staff
·1 min read
Breaking news
Breaking news

A stretch of rail cars along 12th Street that decoupled on Saturday afternoon has closed east and westbound traffic at Mill Street SE, State Street and Chemeketa Street NE, according to Salem Police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the rail cars to decouple.

Impacted roads will be closed for an undetermined length of time, police said.

Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Decoupled train cars causing street closures in Salem, Oregon

Recommended Stories