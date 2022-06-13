Millage rate to decrease, teacher pay raises come up in Savannah-Chatham schools' tentative budget

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) passed a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year during a regular board meeting on Wednesday, June 1.

The tentative $791.9 million budget represents a mix of general funds, general obligation debt funds, special revenue funds, capital funds and other grants.

Among the points of interest include a decrease in the millage rate and an increase of pay for district employees and property taxes. Here is what to know:

Decrease millage rate coming to Savannah-Chatham County schools

In the tentative budget, SCCPSS is looking to decrease the current millage rate from 18.131 to 17.631, or a .50 mil decrease. The millage rate is the tax rate that is used to calculate local property taxes and represents the tax imposed on every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The current millage rate for the district is 18.131 mills. The decrease in the millage rate resulted from of a rise in overall assessed property values, which led to a rise in local revenues.

The district was able to reduce the rate and still remain in budget, said Sheila Blanco, the district's communication director.

Savannah-Chatham teachers, staff to see salary increase

The tentative budget also includes a 5% salary increase for non-teaching, hourly employees in an effort to bring custodians, bus drivers, nutrition workers and other hourly employees up to a livable wage.

The district wants to increase entry level pay from $11.40 to $13.30, but board members said the pay should be increased to $15 per hour because cost of living is high in Chatham County.

"I think it is very important that we do our part as district and set an example for the rest of the community, whether it is public or private sector employees, and pay a living wage," said District 1 school board member Denise Grabowski.

June Goldwire, center, works with students as fellow SCCPSS teachers walk around her 5th grade class at Heard Elementary.

The district's budget director Paige Cooley said the lowest paid employee with zero to one year of work experience would make $13.30 per hour. For example, a custodian who made $11.40 per hour during the 2021-22 school year will make $13.30 per hour under the new tentative budget.

"My district has a lot of people of color, and a lot of people of color are populating those positions of custodial and mechanics, so those are the constituents that I hear from," said District 3 school board member Cornelia Hall. "I can sit here month after month in my pearls and know that I have many constituents living hand to mouth and can't make it."

District 2 board member Dionne Hoskins-Brown said paying people a livable wage would make it easier for the district to hire and keep employees.

The local pay increase comes in addition to the $2,000 pay raise for teachers from the 2023 Georgia state budget signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. The teacher pay raise is not related to the increased millage rate, but is included in the district's budget, Cooley said.

Governor Brian Kemp speaks Friday during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the Savannah Harbor deepening project.

Budget breakdown

The district's largest pool of revenues and expenditures is captured in the general operating budget at $504.3 million, which makes up 63.7% of the district's total budget.

The general operating budget, which covers the day-to-day operating costs including salaries and benefits of teachers and staff, is comprised of local (68.05), state (31.31%) and federal revenues (.64%)

Next, teacher salaries, transportation, the one-time employee bonus, state Quality Basic Education Act (QBE)formula revenue and other state funds make up the district's state revenues.

The QBE formula from the Georgia Department of Education funding is determined by student enrollment, training and experience of certified staff and health insurance eligibility of certified staff. Cooley said since there was a decrease in student enrollment the district will receive less funding from the state.

Federal revenue includes federal grants like the one-time Emergency Connectivity Fund ECF ERATE grant. The district received the grant to cover the electronic devices provided to students during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Cooley said the district lost $4.17 million in federal aid because the grant it is not a recurring source of funding.

The special revenues fund budget represents 25.21% of the total district budget and is comprised of state and federal grants. This budget includes CARES ACT, American Rescue Plan Act funds and other federal programs, such as Title I monies and special education dollars.

Capital funds make up 10.61% of the total budget. Capital projects include ESPLOST III and IV, new facilities, additions to existing facilities, safety and security improvements, school renovations, technology improvements, buses and bond debt re-educations.

A small part of the overall budget comes from internal revenue services, which include workers' compensation at .50%.

Important dates

The district will hold public hearings on the millage rate at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., June 15 at the Whitney Avenue Complex. A third public hearing on the millage rate will be held at 6 p.m., June 22 at the Whitney Complex.

The district will adopt a final millage rate and budget during a special called board meeting at 6 p.m., June 22.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Here is what is included in 2022-23 Savannah-Chatham schools budget