Millbrook child porn suspect now faces child sex abuse charges

MILLBROOK − A Millbrook man is facing additional child sex charges and more charges may be coming, the city’s police chief said.

James C. Mengel, 55, was arrested last week on five charges of possession of child pornography, Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. As the investigation progressed, other evidence was found and Mengel now faces sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of production of child pornography charges, he said.

Mengel remained in the Elmore County Jail Thursday morning under cash only bonds totaling $250,000, jail records show. He could not be reached for comment and court records do not show if he has an attorney.

The investigation began with a tip from an internet service provider who informed police that images of child abuse were being downloaded to an account in the city. Officers began the investigation and found the alleged pornographic images, the chief said. As the evidence was being reviewed images were found of the alleged sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, he said. That’s when the additional charged were filed.

“After speaking with the lead detective in this case, it is my understanding that there is a tremendous amount of evidence yet to be reviewed in this case,” Johnson said. “That stated, it would be reasonable to assume that there is a high likelihood that additional charges may be forthcoming.

"I appreciate the professionalism and diligence of our detectives, who are continuing their investigation.”

