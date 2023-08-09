Millbrook man ditches car, teenage daughter during police chase

MILLBROOK – A man wanted on child sex charges led Milllbrook police on a short vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon, which turned into a manhunt.

Officers attempted to pull over a BMW sedan because they believed the driver was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, said Police Chief P.K. Johnson. The driver would not stop, leading to a short chase.

The driver, later identified as Derek Holley, a 39 year-old Millbrook resident, lost control of the vehicle in the 4600 block of Oak Tree Road, ran through the yard of a residence, collided with a boulder. Holley ran from the wrecked vehicle, which contained his 15-year-old daughter, and bolted into a wooded area, Johnson said.

He is wanted on a rape charge where the alleged victim was a 13-year-old, and he is also wanted by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office on a bond revocation order, Johnson said.

Law enforcement officers from the United States Marshall’s Service, Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit and the Department of Corrections K-9 Unit helped in the search. Holley was caught in the 4500 block of Landward Drive without incident.

“I want to thank all of the surrounding law enforcement agencies that responded to assist with the search and apprehension of this individual today,” Johnson said “Mr. Holley, who has an extensive criminal history, faces some very serious charges should he be found guilty of the most recent crimes that he’s alleged to have committed.”

