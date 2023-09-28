Millbrook man held with no bond in domestic violence case

WETUMPKA ‒ A Millbrook man is being held without bond in a domestic violence case where the victims were his mother and grandfather.

Elmore District Judge Patrick Pinkston handed down the ruling Thursday afternoon following an Aniah’s Law hearing earlier in the day.

Cameron Jackson, 24, faces charges of domestic violence in the first degree, court records show. Jackson was arrested Saturday by Millbrook police who answered a call about an altercation.

Jackson and his mother allegedly got into an argument over household chores when it turned physical, said Police Chief P.K. Johnson. Jackson’s 73-year-old grandfather attempted to restrain Jackson until police arrived and Jackson allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen, causing “serious” injuries, court records show. Jackson then allegedly kicked his grandfather several times as he lay on the floor, Johnson said.

Jackson was in the Elmore County Jail Thursday and could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Brandon Stone, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

During the Aniah’s Law hearing, the state introduced Jackson’s criminal record which included “numerous” failure to appear in court citations issued by the Millbrook Municipal Court, said District Attorney CJ Robinson. Domestic violence in the first degree is a charge specified in Aniah’s Law, which allows defendants charged with certain violent crimes to be held without bond.

“If you just heard the charge, you may not think it was a case where the defendant should be held without bond,” said Robinson. “Given the nature and violence of the crime, and Jackson’s established practice of not showing up for his court dates, we feel being held without bond is justified.

“What you have to remember is the victims in this crime are his mother and grandfather. We feel they would be at risk should Jackson post bond. And if his own family is at risk, we feel the community would also be at risk should he post bond.”

Johnson, a seasoned lawman, called the case shocking.

"After 35 years in law enforcement, you’d think that things wouldn’t surprise, shock or disturb you, as a law enforcement professional,” he said. “Nothing could be farther from the truth.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Millbrook man held with no bond in domestic violence case