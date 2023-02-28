Millbrook man jailed in child sex case

MILLBROOK - A Millbrook man is facing child sex charges.

Douglas R. Sims Jr., 40, of Deatsville faces three charges of sexual abuse, said Police Chief P.K. Johnson. The alleged victim is a juvenile. Sims was taken to the Elmore County Jail, and no bond has been set, jail records show. Sims could not be reached for comment. Court records show he doesn't have an attorney.

Police said they received a complaint of possible sexual abuse. The case was sent to a detective with the department’s criminal investigative unit, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources was notified.

Both the Millbrook Police Department and representatives from the DHR responded to the residence, where the alleged offense took place. Sims was described as being "cooperative" with the investigation.

