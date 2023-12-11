Millbrook man sentenced to 32 years over federal drug and gun offenses

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old Millbrook man to 32 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.

Kawasi Wilson was convicted of federal gun and drug offenses. Law enforcement searched Wilson's house Aug. 10, 2022, and the agents found 1,000 grams of cocaine, two firearms and more than $20,000 in cash, said Doug Howard, the law enforcement coordinator and public information officer for the U.S. attorney's office for the middle district of Alabama, in an email.

Wilson was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous federal drug trafficking offense. The trial jury determined that Wilson possessed the cocaine with the intent to distribute.

"This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," Howard said in the email.

More: Riverfront Brawl Man wielding chair in Montgomery riverfront brawl pleads guilty

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Law enforcement finds cocaine, cash, firearms in Millbrook man's home