Millburn man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

A federal judge sentenced a Millburn man to 30 years in prison for multiple child pornography violations, including taking part in a livestream that showed a woman sexually abusing a boy, whom prosecutors previously alleged was 8 to 10 years old.

Antonio Del Prado, 62, had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of producing child pornography, some of which showed Del Prado sexually assaulting children in the Philippines, the Justice Department said while announcing his prison term on Wednesday.

Authorities began to investigate the Millburn resident after finding indications he had uploaded some of the illicit images and video recordings to a cloud server, according to the Justice Department.

Federal agents seized multiple digital devices belonging to Del Prado during his arrest in November 2020, all of which were found to contain abusive materials, law enforcement claimed.

After serving his term, Del Prado will be subject to 10 years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Millburn NJ man sentenced to prison for child pornography