Millcreek couple accused of human trafficking, forgery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Millcreek couple is facing charges after allegedly human trafficking two women from Guatemala and forcing them to work without pay, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Luis Fernando Mendez-Portillo, 50, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated human trafficking, a first-degree felony; four counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony; and two counts of unlawfully possessing ID of another — docs of 1-2 individuals, a class A misdemeanor.

Lesbia Lisseth Figueroa Gallardo, 44, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated human trafficking, a second-degree felony; and six counts of possession of forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony.

The UAG has reportedly been investigating allegations of human trafficking, sexual assault, and fraud. The two victims, they said, are Guatemalan citizens who wanted to come to the U.S. to work and send money back home to support their families. The victims had connections to Mendez-Portillo, according to court documents.

Mendez-Portillo reportedly told the victims he could help them cross the border, so the victims obtained thousands of dollars in loans to give to him to facilitate that, the affidavit states.

The victims illegally crossed the border in November 2022 and began living with Mendez-Portillo and his wife, Gallardo, at their residence in Millcreek.

According to the UAG, Mendez-Portillo told the victims they owed him money for the border crossing, so the victims began working at Taco Bell, where Gallardo was the general manager, and KFC, where Mendez-Portillo’s son is a manager.

The victims said they worked many hours at each location and that their wages were put onto a pay card that was controlled by Mendez-Portillo, the affidavit states.

If either victim needed any items, they reportedly had to go through Mendez-Portillo and Gallardo to get them. Both of the victims asked to purchase phones, which was declined. Mendez-Portillo reportedly told the victims they could not have phones and could only contact their families in Guatemala from his phone — which the victims said would only happen about once a week, under supervision from the couple, the affidavit states.

One of the victims said Mendez-Portillo told her he would be managing her money and to not think about escaping, assuring her he had connections, and that something would happen to her family if she did not pay him back, the affidavit states. The other victim reportedly said that Mendez-Portillo told her his cousin was a cop and could investigate her whenever he wanted. Both of the victims did not have legal status in the U.S. at this time, the affidavit states.

Additionally, both of the victims said Mendez-Portillo sexually assaulted them during the time they lived with them, the affidavit states.. Both of the victims reportedly fled from Mendez-Portillo and resided elsewhere.

Work force services asked for wage reports for the victims, and discovered records of their employment during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023, the affidavit states. The first victim had more than $19,000 in earnings and the second victim had more than $4,000. However, these earnings were reported under social security numbers that did not belong to either victim, the affidavit states.

According to the UAG, neither victim had a recollection of completing new hire paperwork or being given social security numbers.

It was also discovered that Gallardo had more than $30,000 in earnings under a social security number that did not belong to her, the affidavit states.

According to the UAG, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted and advised that the victims did not have documented border crossings, corroborating their illegal transportation into the U.S.

A search warrant was obtained for Mendez-Portillo and Gallardo’s residence, where police said they found the victim’s Guatemalan passports, ID cards, pay cards, U.S. Permanent Resident Cards, and Social Security cards.

Based on statements from the victims and their undocumented status in the U.S., it was clear the permanent resident cards and social security cards were fraudulent, the affidavit states.

Mendez-Portillo was interviewed at the time the search warrants were executed, and he reportedly admitted to sending money to Guatemala to facilitate the border crossing of the victims. Additionally, the UAG said Mendez-Portillo admitted both the victims owed him thousands of dollars, and said he knew their documents and pay cards were in his room. He also stated that the victims lived at their residence and worked at Taco Bell with his wife until they “randomly left one day and left all their documents,” the affidavit states.

Both Mendez-Portillo and Gallardo are being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

