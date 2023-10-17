Millcreek man at center of large drug bust in 2022 sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison

Suspicious activity in a quiet Millcreek Township neighborhood in the summer of 2022 drew the attention of neighbors, and then the police.

A subsequent investigation into the activities on Springland Terrace would lead police to search one residence, where investigators said they found and seized large quantities of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

A Millcreek man charged with possessing and distributing the drugs, 27-year-old Tyree N. Spearman, stood on Tuesday morning in an Erie County courtroom that was packed with family members and supporters as he faced sentencing on three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver that he pleaded guilty to in late August.

One of his lawyers, Gene Placidi, asked Erie County Judge John J. Mead to consider sentencing Spearman to six to 12 years in prison on the charge related to the fentanyl, and to make the sentences on the other two charges run concurrently.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey argued for a stiffer sentence, recommending a 12½ to 25-year prison term.

Mead split the difference, sentencing Spearman in the standard range to nine to 18 years in prison.

The judge told Spearman before handing down the sentence that it was almost like Spearman was leading a double life as he noted Spearman’s family and community support and his involvement in helping youth in the community, as Placidi had outlined in his comments to the court.

“At the same time, you were basically running an illegal drug dispensary from your home,” Mead told Spearman.

Most concerning, the judge added, is that fentanyl is killing people every day.

More: Neighbors' tips lead Millcreek police to seize $212,000 of cocaine, fentanyl, meth, pot

Mead sentenced Spearman to six to 12 years on the possession with intent to deliver charge related to the fentanyl and gave him a consecutive sentence of three to six years on the charge related to the methamphetamine. A five-to-10-year sentence that Mead imposed on the charge related to the cocaine was run concurrently to the other charges.

Also charged in the investigation is Tiffany K. Wilson, 28, whom police said also lived at the Springland Terrace address. Wilson, who is free on bail, faces charges of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her case is scheduled for trial in November, according to information in her online court docket sheet.

Neighbors' suspicions alert police

According to Millcreek police, an investigation that led to the search of the Springland Terrace address was launched after neighbors reported suspicious activity. Investigators said they later found evidence in trash at the residence that indicated drug activity, and a search warrant was then obtained for the residence in July 2022.

Seized during the search, according to police, were more than 2 pounds of suspected cocaine, over a pound of fentanyl, about a half-pound of suspected crystal meth, roughly 17 pounds of suspected marijuana and hundreds of suspected oxycodone pills. The combined street value of the drugs was over $200,000, Millcreek police reported after the search.

Support outlined in court

Placidi, in his remarks to Mead, noted the courtroom packed with family and friends of Spearman's and of the many letters sent on his behalf from people throughout the Erie community.

Placidi said Spearman is a dedicated, loving and dependable father to his young daughter. A star athlete in high school, Spearman is dedicated to helping youth in the community through efforts that include coaching football, Placidi said.

That work, as well as the support Spearman has from family and many others throughout the community, shows Spearman’s potential for rehabilitation, Placidi said.

Spearman, in his comments to the court, apologized to the court, the community, his family and others, saying there was no excuse for his actions. He promised “to help the community rather than tear it down.”

Maskrey, in his comments to Mead, called the case against Spearman one of the most disturbing cases he has had as a prosecutor. Spearman had every opportunity to make something of his life, but instead chose to sell drugs to the detriment of the community, Maskrey said.

He added that there was enough fentanyl seized in the 2022 search to essentially kill all of Erie County.

“The only reason I can see for this is his own monetary greed,” Maskrey said.

