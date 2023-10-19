Millcreek police accuse Edinboro man of harassing officers, damaging one's home and truck

An Edinboro man is facing stalking and other charges after Millcreek Township police accused him of harassing two of the township's officers and vandalizing the home and vehicle of one of them.

Millcreek police, in a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, charged 25-year-old Travis J. Deist with misdemeanor counts of stalking, criminal mischief, harassment and loitering and prowling at nighttime in a series of incidents police allege Deist committed between early August and Wednesday.

Millcreek Township District Judge Laurie Mikielski arraigned Deist on the charges on Wednesday afternoon and placed him in the Erie County Prison on $150,000 bond. Deist is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31.

A lawyer for Deist was not listed on his online court docket sheet.

A detective with the Millcreek Township Police Department wrote in Deist's criminal complaint that Deist was upset over how officers handled an internal investigation concerning an incident related to Deist. Deist was told in a phone conversation that one of the officers found no wrongdoing in how the police department handled the incident, and Deist allegedly told the officer that he should kill himself, the detective wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

On Aug. 31, according to information in the affidavit, police charge that Deist went to the officer's home and spray-painted "PIG" across the officer's garage door and spray-painted a security camera above the garage. On Wednesday, a tire on the officer's truck was slashed, police reported.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that a vehicle resembling one owned by Deist was captured by surveillance video in the area of both incidents.

Millcreek police additionally accuse Deist of making a series of unwanted phone calls to the personal cell phone of one of the officers in early August and late September, and of posting a photo on the Millcreek Township Police Department's Facebook page of two officers, with a "pig face" emoji placed over their faces, according to information in the affidavit.

