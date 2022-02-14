Millcreek police charge trio with stealing more than $1,600 from Dick's before fleeing, crashing

The reported theft of more than $1,600 in athletic gear from the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Millcreek Mall complex on Friday led to a police pursuit and a crash that landed three Buffalo-area residents in jail on felony retail theft and other charges.

One of the suspects suffered serious injuries and the other two were treated for minor injuries following the crash, which happened in an incident that was first reported on Friday at about 3:50 p.m., according to the Millcreek Township Police Department.

Officers were called to Dick's, at 2088 Interchange Road, on a report of a retail theft in progress and spotted the vehicle the suspects were in, a white Mazda sedan with a Texas license plate, fleeing the area, Millcreek police reported. Millcreek police began pursuing the Mazda as it headed south on Interstate 79, according to investigators.

The Mazda then exited onto the Interstate 90 eastbound onramp and went out of control, leaving the roadway and rolling before landing back on its wheels at the bottom of a small hill, police reported. The three occupants of the Mazda were injured and were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Officials at Dick's stated the three suspects stole 21 items, mostly Nike athletic gear, valued at $1,613.96, Millcreek police reported on Monday.

The accused driver of the Mazda, Ukneq D. Booze, 21, of Cheektowaga, New York, was arraigned Friday night by Millcreek Township District Judge Laurie Mikielski on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft; misdemeanor counts of simple assault, fleeing police and recklessly endangering; and summary counts of careless driving and speeding. Booze remained in the Erie County Prison Monday on $75,000 bond.

Russian J. Habeeb, 23, of Buffalo, was arraigned by Mikielski on Friday night on felony counts of retail theft and conspiracy and on a summary count of disorderly conduct and was jailed on $15,000 bond.

Jamie D. Clemons, 21, of Buffalo, was arraigned by Mikielski on Sunday afternoon on retail theft, conspiracy and disorderly conduct charges. Clemons was jailed on $15,000 bond.

