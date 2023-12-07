Millcreek police work to ID silver vehicle's travel path as bank robbery probe ongoing

Millcreek police investigators are heading south in their search for clues to the possible whereabouts of a masked suspect who used a note to rob a Citizens Bank branch in the township on Monday.

Among the evidence police have collected so far in the investigation into the robbery of the bank branch inside the Giant Eagle store at the Yorktowne Centre on West 12th Street is video of the suspected vehicle the robber fled in. That vehicle is a 2021 or newer Chrysler Pacifica, and it was captured on video heading south in the 1600 block of Pittsburgh Avenue after the robbery, according to investigators.

Millcreek police detectives on Wednesday were searching the area for additional surveillance video in an effort to determine the vehicle's direction of travel, Capt. Donald Kucenski said.

The robbery was reported on Monday at about 11:30 a.m. at the Citizens Bank branch, 2510 W. 12th St. According to police, the male suspect walked into the bank and handed a teller a note before he was given an undisclosed amount of money and he fled.

Police described the suspect as wearing a black jacket, black pants, black-and-white sneakers, a white surgical-style mask and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Detective Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 Ext. 557 or the police department's tip line at 814-836-9271. Tips can also be made online at millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Millcreek police tracking vehicle's path in ongoing bank robbery probe