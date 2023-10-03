Millcreek police: Philly pair stole gaming systems, tied victims up in robbery-assault

Two people told Millcreek Township police they returned to their mobile home late Friday night to find a pair of men inside, helping themselves to gaming consoles inside the residence.

The suspects reportedly pulled a gun on the victims, tied them up and struck one with a gun handle before taking cell phones and the keys to two vehicles. They fled when police arrived, but were soon caught while walking on Peninsula Drive, investigators outlined in criminal complaints filed in the incident.

What remained unclear Tuesday was why two suspects who live in Philadelphia, according to information in their criminal complaints, targeted the victims and a mobile home in the 400 block of Kelso Drive and reportedly took only gaming consoles, cell phones and keys.

It's unknown if the suspects and the victims knew each other, police said.

The suspects, Rafeal K. Bradsher and Dayquan N. Graham, both 27, remained in the Erie County Prison Tuesday on $500,000 bond after both were arraigned Saturday. Each faces charges including first-degree felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, as well as a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats and possession of a weapon.

A break-in and confrontation

According to Millcreek police, Bradsher and Graham broke into the mobile home on Kelso Drive by pulling out an air conditioning unit in a bedroom window. Once inside, police accuse the suspects of taking three gaming consoles, valued at over $1,000, and putting them in a large duffel bag.

When the residents returned home, police charge in the criminal complaints, a gun was pointed at the victims and their arms were bound with rope and tape. One of the victims was struck on the head three times with the handle of a handgun before the suspects stole two iPhones, valued at over $1,000, and the keys to an Audi sport-utility vehicle and a Dodge Challenger, according to information in the complaints.

Police learned of the incident when an officer who was in the area on another call was flagged down by the victims, Millcreek Police Chief Carter Mook said Tuesday. The suspects fled when police arrived, but were later found walking on Peninsula Drive, according to information in the complaints. When Bradsher was stopped, he was found in possession of a Dodge Challenger key, officers wrote.

Bradsher and Graham are awaiting their preliminary hearings in the case. Lawyers for the suspects were not listed on their online court docket sheets.

