Millcreek police seek suspect after 30-year-old man shot in back on Georgetown Drive

Millcreek Township police detectives are interviewing witnesses and searching for other evidence and information in a shooting on Friday night that wounded a 30-year-old man.

Police had no suspects Monday in the shooting, which was reported on Friday at 9:37 p.m. in the 5700 block of Georgetown Drive.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower back outside of a residence. The man was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, police reported on Saturday afternoon.

Police also reported Saturday that there was no threat to the public at that time.

There were witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, and police are speaking to those people, Millcreek police reported on Monday. Two shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Millcreek police at 814-833-7777.

