Millcreek police seek suspect who fired shot after crashing into 2 vehicles on Peach Street

A motorist whose vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run crash at a Millcreek Township intersection was shot at after chasing down the hitting vehicle and confronting its driver on Monday night, according to township police.

The motorist wasn't injured in the shooting, but a bullet struck the motorist's vehicle, police reported.

Millcreek police continued their search on Tuesday for the unknown shooter and the silver Ford sedan the shooter was in. No one had been charged in the incident as of late Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after the crash, which was reported on Monday at about 10:25 p.m. According to Millcreek police, two vehicles were side by side on Peach Street and were stopped at a traffic light at Washington Avenue when a silver Ford sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, crashed into both vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the crash scene while the driver of the other struck vehicle followed the Ford, Millcreek police reported.

The Ford pulled into a parking lot area of the Millcreek Mall complex. When the motorist who followed it also pulled into the parking area, a person in the Ford stuck an arm out of a vehicle window and fired a shot that struck the other vehicle, according to investigators.

The two people who were in the vehicle that was shot were not hurt. They drove back to the initial crash scene after the Ford fled the area, police reported.

Investigators are trying to determine how many people were inside the Ford at the time of the shooting, Millcreek police Capt. Donald Kucenski said Tuesday.

The suspect in the shooting was described as a male with long black hair and a beard. The Ford will have damage to it from the crash, according to Millcreek police.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Detective Dan Schupp at 814-838-9515 Ext. 500 or the Millcreek police tip line at 814-836-9271. Tips can also be submitted online at www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.

