Millcreek police track van to arrest Erie suspect in robbery of Citizens Bank

One of the first big steps Millcreek Township police took in investigating the robbery of a Citizens Bank branch inside a Giant Eagle store in early December involved tracking the suspected getaway vehicle.

That effort has led police to file charges in the heist against an Erie man who has been convicted for bank robbery in New York.

The suspect, Isaiah J. Brown, 36, was arrested on Friday and arraigned by Springfield Township District Judge Jeff Gadley on felony robbery, theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Millcreek police filed the charges on Jan. 26 in the Dec. 4 robbery of the Citizens Bank branch at 2501 W. 12th St.

Police charged Brown with using a note to steal cash from the bank branch, which is located inside the Giant Eagle store at the Yorktown Centre. No one was injured in the robbery. It was reported at about 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 4, and no weapon was shown during the heist, according to police.

Tracking a Chrysler Pacifica after the heist

Millcreek police reported that surveillance video showed the suspected getaway vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, heading south in the 1600 block of Pittsburgh Avenue after the robbery.

Police found other video that they said showed the van traveling to and from the area of the bank before and after the robbery. They also learned that the license plate on the vehicle did not appear to be a Pennsylvania plate, according to information in the affidavit of probable cause filed with Brown's criminal complaint.

Two days after the robbery, an investigator spotted a similar-looking Chrysler Pacifica traveling on West 26th Street in Millcreek. Police stopped the van, identified two people inside and learned that the van was a rental. Police learned that the address of the person who rented the van was also an address associated with Brown, according to the affidavit.

A Millcreek police investigator then learned from an FBI agent that records showed Brown was sentenced in 2016 to four years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Buffalo-area bank in July 2015, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of New York reported in a Feb. 23, 2016, news release that Isaiah Brown, then 28 and of Buffalo, was sentenced for robbing a First Niagara Bank branch in Kenmore, New York, on July 9, 2015. The office also said he admitted to robbing a First Niagara branch in Buffalo on July 3, 2015.

Police search cellphone, analyze cell-tower data

Millcreek police obtained a search warrant for Brown's cellphone. An analysis by the FBI showed that Brown's phone utilized a cell tower in the 2700 block of West 10th Street 13 times over a 13-minute span shortly before the robbery.

That usage corresponded with surveillance video that showed the Chrysler Pacifica arriving at the Yorktown Centre at 11:01 a.m. and leaving at 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to the affidavit.

Police also reviewed surveillance video they said showed a man resembling Brown enter a store in the 1200 block of West 26th Street a short time after the robbery. The man was seen in the store with a large sum of cash in his hand, according to the affidavit.

Three other bank robberies occurred in county in 2023

The robbery Brown is accused of committing was one of four bank robberies in Erie County in 2023.

The Key Bank branch at 27 E. Main St. in North East was robbed by a masked suspect who used a note on Jan. 23, 2023. That robbery remains under investigation.

Vaughn D. Carter, 60, is accused or robbing the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. on Oct. 24. A federal grand jury indicted Carter in the heist in December.

Erie police charged city residents Robert S. Price, 55, Chahon D. Gilmore, 37, and Rashad D. Rosendary, 32, in the robbery of a Citizens Bank branch at 3835 Peach St. on Nov. 15. Price waived his criminal case to court on Jan. 3 and Gilmore and Rosendary were held for court following their Jan. 3 preliminary hearings.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Millcreek police track van, charge Erie man in Citizens Bank robbery