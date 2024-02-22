Millcreek Principal Donald Stark to be hired as Fairview schools superintendent

FAIRVIEW — The Fairview School Board will vote to hire a new schools superintendent Monday.

School directors are expected to approve a contract with Donald "Skip" Stark effective April 1. Stark currently is principal at Millcreek's Asbury Elementary School.

"We chose Mr. Stark for his extensive experience in educational servant leadership and his collaborative approach to working with teachers, community members, leadership teams, staff, and students. He has demonstrated that he puts students first, is a strong listener and has the emotional intelligence and vision to help lead a talented group of professionals and staff," Fairview School Board President Jim Lyons said in a statement Thursday.

Stark will succeed Erik Kincade, who retired "abruptly" in October, two weeks after the School Board met in private to discuss a personnel issue involving him. The issue was not disclosed.

Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 led the nationwide search for a new superintendent. Retired Superintendent Larry Kessler has been leading the 1,900-student district in the interim.

Stark's background

Stark has worked most of his career in the Millcreek Township School District, where he also was principal of Tracy Elementary School and Walnut Creek Middle School and was head girls' soccer coach at McDowell High School.

Stark began his career in the Erie School District, where he taught history at Wayne Middle School. He also has been principal at Girard School District's Rice Avenue Middle School and was an adjunct professor at Gannon University, teaching school financial management from 2017 until last year.

Stark lives in Millcreek with his wife, Jeanene. They are the parents of two grown children.

The public is invited to meet the new superintendent during a reception in Fairview High School's multipurpose room Monday at 6 p.m. The School Board meeting will follow at 6:30.

