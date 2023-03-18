Millcreek tax bills show a millage increase for 2023 when there is none, or not exactly

Millcreek Township tax bills are out and show a millage increase for 2023.

The thing is, there is no millage increase for township property taxes.

The increase actually is for a new fire services tax. Township officials had said the tax would be a separate line item on the bill, but that didn't happen.

The .4000-mill tax will cost $40 a year for owners of homes assessed at $100,000.

'It looks bad'

Millcreek resident Dennis McAndrew told township supervisors this week that not listing the fire tax and instead showing a millage increase looks like "a backdoor way" of raising taxes, especially since residents were told the new tax would be a separate item on their bill.

"I received my tax bill and the (spring 2023) In Millcreek magazine, and in there, it stated, again, how the tax for the fire departments is going to be a line item," McAndrew said. "I looked. I didn't see it anywhere. I did see a millage increase, and I don't remember a vote being done for a millage increase.

"When you put it in writing that it's going to be one way, and it's not, it looks bad. It looks like you guys voted for a tax increase in a back-door way," McAndrew said.

McAndrew said that he is not opposed to the fire tax, only that it's not shown on residents' bills as pledged.

What happened?

The tax bills were printed by Erie County, Millcreek Township Treasurer Mark Zaksheske said.

"The county's the one that produces the bills because we jointly issue the county and local taxes. They're pretty much responsible for what goes on that bill, and they did not leave a space for anything additional," Zaksheske said.

Zaksheske said he will talk to county staff to see if the fire tax can be listed separately on future bills.

"I can't force the county to change their methodology," he said. "I can look into it and provide an answer, but I can't guarantee going forward that there'll be a separate line item."

What is the fire tax?

The fire tax is new this year and will pay the cost to hire a full-time township fire chief plus as many as eight full-time firefighters and some paid part-time firefighters.

Paid staff will answer calls along with volunteers, especially during the workday when few volunteers are available.

The tax also will help fund equipment needs for the township's four volunteer fire departments, Belle Valley, Kearsarge, West Lake and West Ridge.

