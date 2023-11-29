Milledgeville fire chief arrested for simple battery, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they’d arrested the Milledgeville Fire Department’s chief for simple battery.

According to the GBI, Fire Chief William Taft Collier Jr. was under investigation after the Milledgeville Police Department requested GBI look into an incident involving Collier and a former fire department employee during an October fundraiser.

The incident, which happened at the Baldwin County High School Gymnasium on Oct. 22, was put under investigation three days later.

The GBI announced Collier’s arrest Wednesday.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Milledgeville Fire Department about the chief’s current active status with the department and are waiting for their response.

