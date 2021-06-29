Milledgeville man arrested on charges

Jun. 29—A domestic incident involving a man and a woman in Baldwin County subsequently led to the man kicking a deputy sheriff in the face as he was being placed in the back seat of a patrol car, local authorities say.

The suspect was identified as Roderick Deontra Little, 41, of the 1700 block of Valley Road, Milledgeville, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Aaron Brown.

Little was charged with one count of aggravated battery, one count of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, records show.

After his arrest on June 16, Little was taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center and jailed.

The deputy who was attempting to place the suspect into the patrol car, Oscar Garcia, was not seriously injured.

Brown said in his report that he was dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Park Avenue June 16, about a third party call saying there was a physical altercation taking place between a man and a woman.

The caller provided physical descriptions of the man and woman involved in the altercation and also described the clothing they were wearing.

The caller also informed authorities that the woman was bleeding heavily and sitting in a black vehicle.

The deputy said he, along with Deputy Sgt. Brandon Towe and two officers with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision surrounded the house where the altercation was taking place.

"Sgt. Towe and [I] made our way to the rear of the residence with our Tasers drawn, while the DCS officers stayed at the front of the residence," Brown said in his report.

Brown said he later saw movement coming from a rear window.

The deputy said he pointed his taser at the window and ordered the occupant to show him his hands. The occupant refused to do as the deputy had instructed and retreated further into the residence.

The two DCS officers informed deputies that a man later identified as Little had fled from the house.

Story continues

The deputy said he chased the man along Park Avenue toward Chandler Circle.

"I pursued Little on foot on Park Avenue, repeatedly shouting for him to stop," Brown said.

"The subject was tased unsuccessfully, taken to the ground, and finally taken into custody," Brown said.

The incident followed repeated attempts by deputies to get the suspect to stop and comply.

Brown said Little was treated by personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services.

A few minutes later, while attempting to place the suspect into a patrol car, the suspect kicked Deputy Garcia in the face.

Before being taken to jail, a deputy took Little to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville where he was treated and later discharged and then taken to jail.