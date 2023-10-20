Milledgeville man arrested on outstanding warrant

Oct. 20—A 56-year-old Milledgeville man wanted on an outstanding warrant now finds himself in more trouble after methamphetamine was found in one of his shoes, local authorities say.

The incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday as Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Serenity Peavey went to a residence on the 1700 block of Vinson Highway to serve a warrant.

Peavey identified the man as Kevin Anthony Blackwelder, according to an incident report filed by the deputy.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, he also was charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of methamphetamine.

In an incident report, Peavey said Blackwelder was immediately placed under arrest at the doorway of the residence.

At the time, Blackwelder was not wearing any shoes. He asked if he could get his shoes.

"He was escorted back into the residence to get the shoes," Peavey said. "A female retrieved a pair of shoes."

The deputy later saw a small clear plastic baggie inside the right shoe.

Peavey pulled the baggie out of the shoe and discovered a crystal-like substance, suspected of being methamphetamine.

"Kevin admitted to being the owner of the contents," Peavey said in the incident report.

The deputy later took Blackwelder to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed.