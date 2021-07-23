Milledgeville man pleads guilty to murder

Jul. 23—GRAY, Ga. — A Milledgeville man pleaded guilty to malice murder in connection with the September 2020 killing of a woman who left behind five children.

Clemmon Jamar "C.J." Hunt, now 27, stood beside Keri Thompson, his defense attorney, during a hearing Thursday morning before Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Terry A. Massey. The hearing was held in Jones County Superior Court in Gray, where Hunt had been jailed since his arrest by Milledgeville Police detectives.

Massey sentenced Hunt to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Nancy Scott Malcor.

Hunt pleaded guilty to malice murder. The other two charges against him, felony murder and aggravated assault, were merged as a matter of law, Malcor said.

A trial date had been set for Aug. 2, according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III.

Hunt was indicted by a Baldwin County grand jury in January on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to records filed in the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk's Office.

The charges against Hunt stemmed from the killing of 33-year-old LaTorra "Torra" Michelle Tillman, a former taxicab driver who lived in Milledgeville with her five children.

Tillman lived in neighboring Washington County prior to moving to Milledgeville with other family members several years ago. She was killed in a bedroom of a duplex apartment that Hunt was renting at the time.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord said after Tillman was murdered that her body was wrapped up in a blanket and carried outside the apartment into a thickly wooded area where it was discarded.

Tillman's body wasn't found for nearly two weeks.

At the time, authorities in Milledgeville and Baldwin County, as well as Washington County were searching for Tillman as a missing person.