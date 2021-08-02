Milledgeville teen wounded in drive-by shooting

Aug. 2—A Milledgeville teen is recuperating in an Atlanta hospital following a drive-by shooting Saturday night, local authorities say.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Street, near a speed bump on Earnest Byner Street.

The 17-year-old victim was wounded in the right leg and was taken by friends to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital's emergency department for treatment.

He was later flown from the Milledgeville hospital to Grady Memorial Hospital's Trauma Unit in Atlanta because the Macon hospital's trauma unit was full.

He was listed in stable condition

At the local hospital, the victim told police officers and detectives that he was outside smoking a cigarette when gunfire erupted and he discovered he had been shot.

The victim has not provided police with any other information concerning other details related to the crime or the type of vehicle involved.

Detective Carla Redding is investigating the shooting.

As of Sunday night, police were still seeking the public's help in solving the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090.