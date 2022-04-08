Milledgeville woman jailed in death of another woman

Apr. 8—GRAY, Ga. — A Milledgeville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered last month in the driveway of her residence in Jones County, authorities say.

The suspect is accused in the death of 59-year-old Terri Potts, according to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece.

After Potts' body was found lying in the driveway of her residence on March 22, it became clear to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff's Office that Potts have been dead for several days, Reece said.

Investigators have been working to find out what happened and why, Reece told The Union-Recorder in a telephone Thursday morning.

Reece said the investigation led them to an arrest in the case.

He identified the suspect as Cynthia Foley, 55, of Milledgeville.

Foley, whose arrest was announced Thursday morning, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless conduct, Reece said.

"The charges against the suspect were filed due to her failure to provide aid to Potts, who was in medical distress at the time of her death," Reece said.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected in connection with the case, the sheriff said.

Investigators are also seeking the public's assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.